189,183 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 189,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NYSE NCLH opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

