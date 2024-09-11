22,687 Shares in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sagimet Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGMT. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the second quarter worth $43,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

Sagimet Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sagimet Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SGMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

SGMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SGMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $25,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,760.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $25,906.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,760.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $43,592.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,958 shares of company stock valued at $178,224 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.