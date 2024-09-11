2,511 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.11.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

