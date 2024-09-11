2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down to $24.77

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.77, but opened at $23.80. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 1,046,074 shares traded.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITX. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 114,524 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Stories

