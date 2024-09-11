3,227 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Workday makes up approximately 0.6% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,149,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 17,345.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,068,000 after buying an additional 925,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after buying an additional 437,215 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $85,994,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.15.

Workday Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $255.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,402 shares of company stock worth $119,914,724 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

