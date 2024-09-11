33,920 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. M&G Plc increased its holdings in V.F. by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 14,729,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 473,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $76,059,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,393,000 after buying an additional 166,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in V.F. by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,951,000 after buying an additional 590,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VFC opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -14.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of V.F. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on V.F. from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VFC

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.