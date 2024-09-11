3,662 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 251.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $159.10.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

