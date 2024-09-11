40,000 Shares in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Acquired by Fore Capital LLC

Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

