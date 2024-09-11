40,336 Shares in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,438,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,516,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after buying an additional 4,625,559 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $19,123,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $17,914,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.24.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

