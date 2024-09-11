873,890 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Purchased by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 873,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 9.3% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.94% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $25.22.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

