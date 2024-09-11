A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 389,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,249 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 14,693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

A10 Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $960.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.11. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. A10 Networks’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

