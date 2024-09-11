AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.7% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,371,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,290,000 after buying an additional 77,290 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,565,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,002,000 after buying an additional 121,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.5 %

AbbVie stock opened at $199.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

