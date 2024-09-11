Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.750-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-6.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ASO shares. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

