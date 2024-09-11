Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

ASO traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,671. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,014.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 194,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,725,000 after acquiring an additional 172,783 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

