Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.70. 309,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

