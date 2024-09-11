ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $89,328.48 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $89,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,122.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $17,461.02.

On Thursday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 725 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $18,117.75.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,498.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,714 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,687.16.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $29,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $52,311.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,128 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $125,994.96.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,390 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $34,569.30.

On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,119 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $77,569.53.

On Thursday, August 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,706 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $117,038.22.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. 15,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,037. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 100.49 and a quick ratio of 100.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

