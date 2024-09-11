Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 244,008 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $574.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

