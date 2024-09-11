ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect ADS-TEC Energy to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 6.3 %

ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

