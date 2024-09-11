AdvisorShares Investments LLC Cuts Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in UBS Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,240,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,692,000 after purchasing an additional 663,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,678,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 496,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

