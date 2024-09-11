AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REFI. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $17.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $301.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.47%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

