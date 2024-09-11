AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $4.95 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $119.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.