AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,067,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,776,000 after buying an additional 415,628 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,983,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,587,000 after purchasing an additional 174,609 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,008,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,340,000 after purchasing an additional 139,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,047,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,008,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,021 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Our Latest Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.