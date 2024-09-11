AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMFG. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 445,413 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

