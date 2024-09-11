AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $4,309,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 313,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 295,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after buying an additional 290,673 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

