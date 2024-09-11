AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 358 Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

NYSE PAM opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.33. Pampa Energía S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAM shares. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAM

Pampa Energía Profile

(Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.