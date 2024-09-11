AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 9,882 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 16.6% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.90% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $95,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,282,000 after purchasing an additional 61,978 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after purchasing an additional 207,306 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 656,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,954,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after buying an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $189.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.09 and a 200-day moving average of $188.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

