AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,520 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 993.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 225,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $157,834.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $750,467.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,763 shares of company stock valued at $765,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

