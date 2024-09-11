Aevo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $34.92 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Aevo token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aevo has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Aevo has a total market cap of $283.16 million and $34.92 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aevo alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000106 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 871,051,848.184732 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.32533243 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $24,675,191.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aevo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.