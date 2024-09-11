Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.33

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 158326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Africa Oil Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $593.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

