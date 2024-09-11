AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $65,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 116.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.28.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $184.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $187.54.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,428.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.