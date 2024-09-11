AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,726 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $88,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 246.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 52,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 409,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 252,116 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $33.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 522.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

