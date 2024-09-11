AGF Management Ltd. Has $288.53 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,761,099 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,391 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 1.6% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $288,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

