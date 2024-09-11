AGF Management Ltd. Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $46,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $371.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $372.34. The company has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.70.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.