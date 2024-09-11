AGF Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $74,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $370.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.58 and its 200 day moving average is $353.92. The company has a market capitalization of $368.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

