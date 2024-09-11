AGF Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,799,287 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up 0.9% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Bank of Montreal worth $158,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,777,561,000 after purchasing an additional 881,992 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 463,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.