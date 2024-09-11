AGF Management Ltd. Sells 10,865 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $97,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,373 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after acquiring an additional 539,644 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $72,580,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,880,000 after buying an additional 202,358 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.19. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

