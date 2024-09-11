AGF Management Ltd. Sells 87,138 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,138 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.59% of AECOM worth $70,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in AECOM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,215,000 after acquiring an additional 472,944 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,752,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,464,000 after purchasing an additional 235,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,060,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AECOM by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after buying an additional 258,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 980,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. UBS Group increased their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,055.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.76. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

