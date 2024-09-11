agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.44

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 157135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

agilon health Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in agilon health by 84.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,992,000 after buying an additional 3,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after buying an additional 3,195,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,902,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in agilon health by 3,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,990 shares in the last quarter.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

