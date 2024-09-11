Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 232.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADC opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $77.14.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

