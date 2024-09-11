Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
Air New Zealand Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.10.
About Air New Zealand
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Air New Zealand
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.