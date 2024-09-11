Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.86

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and traded as low as $35.57. Airbus shares last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 510,054 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbus

Airbus Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). Airbus had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $17.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbus SE will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.