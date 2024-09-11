Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AGI traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.35. 18,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,514. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.80 and a 52-week high of C$27.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.0703561 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total value of C$102,624.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$286,414.32. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $1,595,878. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.90.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

