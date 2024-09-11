Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.39

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.39 and traded as high as C$14.45. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$14.26, with a volume of 9,050 shares.

Algoma Central Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$578.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.52.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$180.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.80 million. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.8997326 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

About Algoma Central

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

