Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up to $13.79

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $14.17. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 28,995 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.59% and a negative net margin of 1,100.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 363,000 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 171,490 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

