Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $3.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.99. Desjardins currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of C$23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 billion.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$76.84 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$68.93 and a 1 year high of C$87.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$80.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.99. The stock has a market cap of C$73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
