Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Trading Up 6.9%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.74. 256,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,803,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $665,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,750,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,412,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,466,000 after buying an additional 999,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,731,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,595,000 after acquiring an additional 235,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 15.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,148,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 285,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 45.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after purchasing an additional 397,681 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

