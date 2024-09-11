Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Receives $33.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

ANRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday.

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANRO opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. Alto Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alto Neuroscience

In other Alto Neuroscience news, insider Adam Savitz bought 12,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $152,069.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,920 shares in the company, valued at $465,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter worth $113,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

