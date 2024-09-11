Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) Trading 0.3% Higher

Aly Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALYE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Aly Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Aly Energy Services Company Profile

Aly Energy Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface rental equipment to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Its surface rental equipment includes capacity tanks with circulating systems, associated pumps, containment walls, and ancillary equipment.

