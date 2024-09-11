Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.46 and last traded at $52.94. Approximately 51,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 626,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.05.

AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.58.

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $245,479.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 803,574 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $245,479.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 803,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,144. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

