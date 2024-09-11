America First Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,973 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up approximately 4.8% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $19,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Brookfield by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brookfield by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,842,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:BN opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.53.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.84.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
