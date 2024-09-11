America First Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,973 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up approximately 4.8% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $19,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Brookfield by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brookfield by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,842,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BN opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.